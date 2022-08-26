Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

TSE SIS opened at C$14.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.31. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.02 and a one year high of C$22.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$932.84 million and a P/E ratio of 48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$192.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$195.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total value of C$150,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,729,887.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIS shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.33.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

