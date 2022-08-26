Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Plans Dividend of $0.55

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5457 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

WTKWY opened at $105.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($106.12) to €109.00 ($111.22) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

