Coronado Global Resources Inc. Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:CRN)

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50.

Coronado Global Resources Company Profile

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

