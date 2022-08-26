ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 110.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of ARR opened at $7.36 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,388,000 after purchasing an additional 911,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 762,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 333,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

