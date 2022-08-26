Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

ARREF stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $157.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.