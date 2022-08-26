Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
ARREF stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $157.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
