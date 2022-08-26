Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKXCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on September 29th

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

