Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKXCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on September 29th

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $65.64.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKXCY)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.