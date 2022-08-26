Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 40057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Bonterra Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.04.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bonterra Resources

In other Bonterra Resources news, Director Marc-André Pelletier bought 32,500 shares of Bonterra Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$25,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$385,000. Insiders have acquired 111,400 shares of company stock valued at $80,060 in the last ninety days.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

