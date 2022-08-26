Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Trading Down 2.7%

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 1,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 36,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 50.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

