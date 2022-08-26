Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.33. 1,138,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 30,994,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

