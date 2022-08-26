Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 53,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,581,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,223,000 after purchasing an additional 724,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.