B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 851,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 10,664,345 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

