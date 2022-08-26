Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.50. 100,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,930,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,960 over the last three months. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 160,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

