Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 1,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Nuvalent Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Insider Activity

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,553,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,386 shares of company stock valued at $428,667. 15.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuvalent by 59.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

