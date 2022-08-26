iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 8.2% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.71. 311,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,063,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

iQIYI Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $4,955,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iQIYI by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 53,686 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,118,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 556,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

