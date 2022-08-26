1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 553,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,084,813 shares.The stock last traded at $17.33 and had previously closed at $17.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.
1Life Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 259.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 108,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 35.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 964,549 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
