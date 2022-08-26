1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 553,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,084,813 shares.The stock last traded at $17.33 and had previously closed at $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. On average, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 259.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 108,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 35.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 964,549 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.