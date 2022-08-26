Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 504,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,881,154 shares.The stock last traded at $1.77 and had previously closed at $1.68.
Globalstar Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 790,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Globalstar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 497,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.