Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 504,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,881,154 shares.The stock last traded at $1.77 and had previously closed at $1.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 790,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Globalstar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 497,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

