Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 9.1%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 31.00 and last traded at 30.03. 10,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,408,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GETY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Getty Images Stock Down 1.9 %

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.