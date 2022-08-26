Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 8.9% Higher

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.79. 687,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,136,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

