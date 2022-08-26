CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Stock Price Up 10%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $38.73. Approximately 4,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 398,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CINC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Insider Activity at CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy acquired 506,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy purchased 506,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. venBio Partners LLC increased its position in CinCor Pharma by 8.3% during the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 164,329 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $24,375,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $18,087,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $16,947,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $16,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Stories

