Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $7.73

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.56. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 6,211 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KEP. StockNews.com downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 187,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 4.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

