Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Gap Down to $33.40

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.40, but opened at $32.65. Covenant Logistics Group shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 2,056 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $515.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 202,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,876,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

