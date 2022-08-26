Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Down to $21.34

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $20.86. Primoris Services shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 4,522 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 457,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 107,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

