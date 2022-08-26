AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Down to $106.89

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.89, but opened at $104.02. AppFolio shares last traded at $107.40, with a volume of 1,053 shares.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.06.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $394,291.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $910,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $394,291.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,367 shares of company stock worth $5,875,523. Corporate insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 115.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

