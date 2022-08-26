Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $4.66

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.53. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 5,799 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

