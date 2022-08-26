Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.03

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.03, but opened at 3.91. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 4.23, with a volume of 27,564 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inter & Co, Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

