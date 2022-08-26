Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Down to $45.63

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.63, but opened at $44.24. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 85,493 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,962,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,724,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,728,000 after buying an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

