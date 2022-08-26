Malcolm O’neal Sells 3,125 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Stock

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MRC Global Price Performance

MRC opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.22 million, a P/E ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.99. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,455,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 197,534 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,494,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 480,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,759,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after buying an additional 37,068 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

