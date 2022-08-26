SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Linda Kristjanson Acquires 1,500 Shares

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Rating) insider Linda Kristjanson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$23.07 ($16.13) per share, with a total value of A$34,605.00 ($24,199.30).
SEEK Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
SEEK Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.