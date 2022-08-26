SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Linda Kristjanson Acquires 1,500 Shares

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Rating) insider Linda Kristjanson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$23.07 ($16.13) per share, with a total value of A$34,605.00 ($24,199.30).

SEEK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get SEEK alerts:

SEEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

