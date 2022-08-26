Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,330 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $227.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

