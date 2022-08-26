Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,625 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $63,487,402 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

