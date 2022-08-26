Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,340 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 52.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Realty

In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,753.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

