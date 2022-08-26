Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.44% of Krystal Biotech worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 228,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $73.08 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

