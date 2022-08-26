Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Shares of PEAK opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

