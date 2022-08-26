Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.69 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $95.14 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.31 and a one year high of $178.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

