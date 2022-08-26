Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,936 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 438.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of State Street by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of State Street by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

Shares of STT opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

