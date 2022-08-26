Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.37.

SNOW stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

