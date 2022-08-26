Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,055 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

STX opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

