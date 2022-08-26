Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Yum China by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 3.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Yum China by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 24.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Up 4.0 %

Yum China stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

