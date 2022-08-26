Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,562,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,329,000 after buying an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 39.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 95,476 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 206,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,730,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,568,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $86.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

