Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 22.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,024,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 289,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.8 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.