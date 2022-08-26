Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

