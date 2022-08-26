Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Price Performance

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.85 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

