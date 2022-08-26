Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $283.65 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

