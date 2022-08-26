Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $175.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.