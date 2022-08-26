Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.21% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:IFS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.