Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.21% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IFS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

