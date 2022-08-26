MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Major Shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura Sells 15,000 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Securities Internationa Nomura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 9,995 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $24,287.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 5 shares of MSP Recovery stock.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 1,370 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $1,753.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MSPR opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $377,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $960,000.

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

