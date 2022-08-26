Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Gavin A. Mohr Buys 2,000 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBCP opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $451.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IBCP shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

