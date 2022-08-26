Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 14,681 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $45,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,153 shares in the company, valued at $588,751.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $3.26 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 186,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 33.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Gevo by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

