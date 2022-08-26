William Henry English Sells 36,900 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,400.88.

William Henry English also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gear Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, August 2nd, William Henry English purchased 10,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$13,300.00.

On Monday, May 30th, William Henry English sold 7,900 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$12,798.00.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GXE opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.44.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.46%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.