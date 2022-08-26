Insider Buying: Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART) Insider Buys 116,500 Shares of Stock

Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART – Get Rating) insider James Spenceley bought 116,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$50,095.00 ($35,031.47).

Airtasker Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Airtasker

Airtasker Limited operates a community platform that connects people to outsource tasks and find local services in Australia. Its platform offers a range of services, such as handyman services, including general handyman, indoor and outdoor installations and repairs, bricklaying and building work, wall hanging, furniture repair services; cleaning services, such as house, laundry, carpet, commercial and conservatory cleaning services; pickup and delivery services; hire removal services comprising furniture and fitness equipment disassembly, furniture and fitness equipment transport, and clearance services; and gardening, automotive, and assembly services.

